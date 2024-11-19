Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, ARQT broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

Moving Average Chart for ARQT

ARQT could be on the verge of another rally after moving 13.5% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account ARQT's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 3 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch ARQT for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers moving-average-crossover stocks-moving-today