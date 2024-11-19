Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Valvoline (VVV) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Valvoline (VVV - Free Report) reported $435.5 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.7%. EPS of $0.46 for the same period compares to $0.39 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $431.58 million, representing a surprise of +0.91%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.55%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Valvoline performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • System-wide SSS (Same-store sales) Growth: 5.4% versus 6.1% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • System-wide stores - Franchised stores: 1,060 versus 1,053 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total System-wide stores: 2,010 compared to the 2,008 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Stores Opened - Franchised: 13 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 24.
  • Same-store Sales Growth - Company-operated: 5.9% compared to the 6% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Same-store Sales Growth - Franchised: 5.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6%.
  • Stores Opened - Company-operated: 26 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 22.
  • System-wide stores - Company-operated stores: 950 versus 955 estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Valvoline have returned +1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

