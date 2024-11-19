Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Walmart (WMT) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Walmart (WMT - Free Report) reported $169.59 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.5%. EPS of $0.58 for the same period compares to $0.51 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $167.53 billion, representing a surprise of +1.23%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.53.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Walmart performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Walmart U.S. - Without Fuel Impact: 5.3% compared to the 3.7% average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Sam's Club - Without Fuel Impact: 7% compared to the 4.3% average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Reported Sales Growth (YoY change) - Walmart International: 8% compared to the 4.8% average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Net square footage - Sam's Club: 80.35 Msq ft versus the five-analyst average estimate of 80.44 Msq ft.
  • U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Total U.S. - Without Fuel Impact: 5.5% compared to the 4.1% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Net square footage - Total: 1,049.82 Msq ft versus 1,049.88 Msq ft estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - International: 5,454 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5,436.
  • Revenues- Membership and other income: $1.59 billion versus $1.48 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.1% change.
  • Net Sales- Walmart U.S. $114.88 billion versus $113.45 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5% change.
  • Revenues- Net Sales: $168 billion versus $165.83 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.4% change.
  • Net Sales- Walmart International: $30.28 billion versus $29.60 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.1% change.
  • Net Sales- Sam's Club: $22.85 billion versus $22.85 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change.
Shares of Walmart have returned +4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

