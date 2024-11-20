We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
NVIDIA's Q3 Earnings: What to Watch This Week
What’s the most important stock on Wall Street?
NVIDIA.
And NVIDIA is reporting earnings this week. All eyes are on it, once again. It is THE event of earnings season.
Questions remain about the level of demand for its new Blackwell chip and whether it can continue to grow sales and earnings at this year’s rate.
Many are questioning NVIDIA’s valuation as well. Is it overvalued, or is it cheap given future demand?
Will NVIDIA raise guidance again this quarter and by how much?
5 Key Facts to Know About NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report)
1. NVIDIA is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock. That’s the highest Zacks Rank. Just 5% of all Zacks Ranked stocks are Strong Buys.
2. 3 earnings estimates have been revised higher for the quarter in the last week. That is bullish heading into an earnings report.
3. NVIDIA beat on earnings last quarter, but it was the smallest beat in the last 4 quarters. It was just 6.3%.
4. NVIDIA has beat on earnings 7 quarters in a row. It has only missed twice in the last 5 years.
5. NVIDIA has a forward P/E of 50, which is not cheap. A P/E under 15 is usually considered a value. However, it has a PEG ratio, which looks at growth, of just 1.4. A PEG under 1.0 indicates value. A PEG of 1.4 is low. The PEG ratio is still attractive.
Will NVIDIA’s earnings be a market catalyst this week?