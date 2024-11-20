Back to top

Keysight (KEYS) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Keysight (KEYS - Free Report) reported $1.29 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.8%. EPS of $1.65 for the same period compares to $1.99 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.68% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.57, the EPS surprise was +5.10%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Keysight performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Communications Solutions Group: $894 million versus $872.19 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.3% change.
  • Revenue- Commercial Communications: $591 million versus $571.21 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.1% change.
  • Revenue- Aerospace, Defense & Government: $303 million versus $300.98 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.2% change.
  • Revenue- Electronic Industrial Solutions Group: $393 million versus $379.96 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.4% change.
  • Income from operations- Electronic Industrial Solutions Group: $83 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $80.74 million.
  • Income from operations- Communications Solutions Group: $249 million compared to the $236.85 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Keysight have returned -4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

