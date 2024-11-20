Back to top

The AZEK Company (AZEK) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

The AZEK Company (AZEK - Free Report) reported $348.23 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 10.4%. EPS of $0.29 for the same period compares to $0.36 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $336.58 million, representing a surprise of +3.46%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.54%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.26.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how The AZEK Company performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Commercial: $20.96 million versus $19.35 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -46.5% change.
  • Net Sales- Residential: $327.26 million compared to the $318.62 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.4% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Commercial: $5.81 million versus $4.30 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Residential: $85.94 million versus $83.40 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of The AZEK Company have returned +7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

