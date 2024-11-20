Back to top

Company News for Nov 20, 2024

  • Amer Sports Inc. ((AS - Free Report) ) shares surged 5.8% after the company reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.14, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.09.
  • Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc. ((ENR - Free Report) ) jumped 9.1% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.22, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17.
  • Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp.’s ((OCSL - Free Report) ) shares tumbled 3.4% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.55, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.56.
  • Shares of Weibo Corp. ((WB - Free Report) ) climbed 6.4% after the company posted third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.53, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.46.


 


