New Strong Sell Stocks for November 20th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP - Free Report) is an automotive replacement parts provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 107.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Albany International Corp. (AIN - Free Report) is an industrial materials company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.9% downward over the last 60 days.

CDW Corporation (CDW - Free Report) is an information technology (IT) solutions provider.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.1% downward over the last 60 days.

