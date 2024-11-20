We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
3 Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Strong Returns
Large-cap blend mutual funds seek to offer value appreciation through capital gains with relatively less volatility, by investing in both value and growth stocks. Blend funds, also known as “hybrid funds,” owe their origin to a graphical representation of a fund’s equity-style box. In addition to diversification, blend funds are great for investors seeking a mix of growth and value.
Meanwhile, significant exposure to large-cap stocks makes these blend funds safer for risk-averse investors than small-cap and mid-cap funds. Companies with a market capitalization above $10 billion are generally considered large-cap firms. Also, these funds are believed to provide a long-term performance history and assure more stability than mid or small caps.
Below, we share with you three top-ranked large-cap blend mutual funds, viz., BNY Mellon Income Stock (MPISX - Free Report) , Fidelity Growth & Income (FGRIX - Free Report) , and Elfun Trusts (ELFNX - Free Report) . Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.
BNY Mellon Income Stock fund invests most of its net assets in dividend-paying stocks, emphasizing value and growth characteristics. MPISX advisors prefer to invest in convertible bonds, preferred stocks, fixed-income securities, American Depositary Receipts and money market instruments.
BNY Mellon Income Stock has three-year annualized returns of 11.4%. As of August 2024, MPISX held 53 issues, and 4.2% of its assets were invested in AT&T Inc.
Fidelity Growth & Income seeks high total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. FGRIX invests a majority of assets in common stocks with a focus on those that pay current dividends and show potential for capital appreciation.
Fidelity Growth & Income has three-year annualized returns of 11.4%. FGRIX has an expense ratio of 0.56% compared with the category average of 0.85%.
Elfun Trusts fund seeks long-term growth of capital and future income rather than current income. ELFNX invests primarily in equity securities of U.S. companies.
Elfun Trusts has three-year annualized returns of 10.7%. William D. Sandow has been one of the fund managers of ELFNX since 2019.
To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all large-cap blend mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of large-cap blend mutual funds.
