Unveiling Woodward (WWD) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Woodward (WWD - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.22 per share, indicating a decline of 8.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $806.85 million, representing an increase of 3.8% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Woodward metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment external net sales- Industrial' of $284.12 million. The estimate points to a change of -11.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Segment external net sales- Aerospace' will reach $522.79 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.9%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Aerospace segment net sales- Defense aftermarket' reaching $64.56 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15.7% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Aerospace segment net sales- Commercial aftermarket' to reach $167.14 million. The estimate suggests a change of +17.7% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Aerospace segment net sales- Commercial OEM' at $192.68 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.4%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Aerospace segment net sales- Defense OEM' will reach $98.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.6% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment earnings- Aerospace' should arrive at $100.52 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $78.28 million.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment earnings (loss)- Industrial' will reach $32.98 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $54.45 million.
Woodward shares have witnessed a change of +4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WWD is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.