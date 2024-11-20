We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Gear Up for Zoom Video (ZM) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Zoom Video Communications (ZM - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.31 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 1.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.16 billion, increasing 2.3% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Zoom Video metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific(APAC)' to reach $143.44 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.3% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East, and Africa(EMEA)' to come in at $185.58 million. The estimate points to a change of +4% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- Americas' at $833.77 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Enterprise Customers' will reach 196,459. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 219,700 in the same quarter of the previous year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Customers >$100K TTM Revenue' should arrive at 4,042. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3,731 in the same quarter last year.
The consensus estimate for 'Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO)' stands at $3.76 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.57 billion.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Current Remaining performance obligation (RPO)' will likely reach $2.19 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2.08 billion.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Non-Current Remaining performance obligation (RPO)' of $1.55 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.50 billion.
View all Key Company Metrics for Zoom Video here>>>
Shares of Zoom Video have demonstrated returns of +7.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ZM is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>