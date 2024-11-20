Powell Industries' Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Powell Industries, Inc.’s ( POWL Quick Quote POWL - Free Report) fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended September 2024) adjusted earnings of $3.77 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.49. The bottom line increased 74% year over year. Results benefited primarily from higher revenues generated in the quarter. . Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar Powell’s total revenues of $275.1 million missed the consensus estimate of $277 million. The top line increased 32% year over year. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by strength across all sectors, including petrochemical, oil & gas and commercial & other industrial sectors. In fiscal 2024, its revenues totaled $1 billion, reflecting an increase of 45% year over year. Adjusted earnings were $12.29 per share, up 175% year over year. Inside the Headlines
In the fiscal fourth quarter, it generated revenues of $50.4 million from the petrochemical sector, up 112% year over year. Revenues from the oil & gas sector amounted to $115.4 million, up 23% year over year. The commercial & other industrial sector’s revenues increased 66% to $48.3 million.
In the fiscal fourth quarter, new orders totaled $267 million compared with $171 million in the year-ago quarter. Exiting the quarter, its backlog totaled $1.3 billion, relatively flat on a sequential as well as year-over-year basis. Margin Profile of POWL
In the fiscal fourth quarter, Powell’s cost of sales increased 24.2% year over year to $194.6 million. Gross profit increased 54.6% year over year to $80.4 million and the margin increased 430 basis points (bps) to 29.2%. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $21.6 million, up 5.9% year over year.
Operating income increased 89% year over year to $56.1 million. The operating margin was 20.4%, up 610 bps year over year. Powell’s Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
Exiting fiscal 2024, Powell had cash equivalents and short-term investments of $358.4 million compared with $279 million at the end of fiscal 2023. Current liabilities were $428 million compared with $395.7 million at the end of fiscal 2023.
Stockholders’ equity totaled $483.1 million. In fiscal 2024, capital expenditure totaled $12 million, up 53.8% year over year. In the same period, the company used $12.7 million for distributing dividends, relatively stable on a year-over-year basis. 2025 Guidance
Powell expects to witness continued strength across most of the end markets across all geographies. Given the company’s robust backlog, solid liquidity and a strong balance sheet, it looks forward to witnessing strong financial results in fiscal 2025 (ending September 2025).
Image: Bigstock
Powell Industries, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Powell Industries, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Powell Industries, Inc. Quote
