Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Williams-Sonoma (WSM - Free Report) reported $1.8 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.9%. EPS of $1.96 for the same period compares to $1.83 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.47% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.77 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.76, the EPS surprise was +11.36%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Williams-Sonoma performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Comparable store sales - Total - YoY change: -2.9% compared to the -3.9% average estimate based on six analysts.
- Number of stores - Total: 525 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 521.
- Number of stores - Pottery Barn Kids: 46 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 45.
- Number of stores - Rejuvenation: 11 versus 11 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Number of stores - Pottery Barn: 186 compared to the 185 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Number of stores - West Elm: 122 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 122.
- Number of stores - Williams-Sonoma: 160 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 158.
- Revenue- Pottery Barn: $718 million versus $725.53 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.7% change.
- Revenue- Williams-Sonoma: $252 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $248.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.
- Revenue- Other: $93 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $75.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.8%.
- Revenue- West Elm: $451 million versus $441.65 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.2% change.
- Revenue- Pottery Barn Kids and Teen: $287 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $276.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.6%.
Shares of Williams-Sonoma have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.