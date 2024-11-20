Back to top

Spire (SR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Spire (SR - Free Report) reported revenue of $293.8 million, down 5.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.54, compared to -$0.78 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $317.32 million, representing a surprise of -7.41%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.85%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.52.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Spire performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating Revenues- Gas Utility: $277.30 million versus $277.74 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.5% change.
  • Operating Revenues- Gas Marketing: -$4.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $16.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -120.2%.
  • Operating Revenues- Midstream: $31.80 million compared to the $23.06 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +87.1% year over year.
  • Operating Revenues- Other: $4.60 million compared to the $3.49 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7% year over year.
  • Operating Revenues- Eliminations: -$15.60 million versus -$11.52 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13% change.
  • Operating Income- Gas Marketing: $1.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $10.34 million.
  • Operating Income- Midstream: $18.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $11.07 million.
  • Operating Income- Gas Utility: -$0.50 million versus -$9.91 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Income- Other: -$0.10 million versus -$1.51 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Spire have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

