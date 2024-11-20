Back to top

TJX (TJX) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended October 2024, TJX (TJX - Free Report) reported revenue of $14.06 billion, up 6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.14, compared to $1.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.96 billion, representing a surprise of +0.73%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.59%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.09.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how TJX performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales (YoY change) - Total: 3% versus 3.6% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Comparable store sales (YoY change) - HomeGoods: 3% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1.5%.
  • Comparable store sales (YoY change) - Marmaxx: 2% compared to the 3.6% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Consolidated Same Store sales- TJX International (Europe & Australia): 7% compared to the 3.5% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Comparable Store Sales - TJX Canada - YoY change: 2% versus 1.3% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • New Stores: 56 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 68.
  • Number of stores - Total: 5,057 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5,069.
  • Number of stores - U.S. - T.J. Maxx: 1,331 versus 1,339 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Marmaxx: $8.44 billion versus $8.62 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.1% change.
  • Net Sales- TJX International: $1.89 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.73 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.6%.
  • Net Sales- TJX Canada: $1.38 billion versus $1.36 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.9% change.
  • Net Sales- HomeGoods: $2.36 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.29 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%.
Shares of TJX have returned +3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

