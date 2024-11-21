We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Copa Holdings (CPA) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Copa Holdings (CPA - Free Report) reported $854.71 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.5%. EPS of $3.50 for the same period compares to $4.39 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.65% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $860.34 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.48, the EPS surprise was +0.57%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Copa Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Load factor: 86.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 86.8%.
- Passenger revenue per ASM: 10.5 cents compared to the 10.66 cents average estimate based on three analysts.
- Available seat miles: 7.79 billion compared to the 7.75 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
- Revenue Passengers miles: 6.71 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6.74 billion.
- RASM: 11 cents compared to the 11.1 cents average estimate based on three analysts.
- Yield: 12.2 cents versus 12.23 cents estimated by three analysts on average.
- CASM excluding fuel: 5.7 cents compared to the 5.73 cents average estimate based on three analysts.
- CASM: 8.7 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8.76 cents.
- Avg. Price per Fuel Gallon: $2.60 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.58.
- Fuel Gallons Consumed: 91.3 Mgal versus the two-analyst average estimate of 91.15 Mgal.
- Total Number of Aircraft: 110 compared to the 112 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Operating Revenues- Passenger revenue: $818.38 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $837.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.8%.
Shares of Copa Holdings have returned +8.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.