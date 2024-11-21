Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 21st

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (BATRA - Free Report) is a sports and entertainment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 151.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Baxter International Inc. (BAX - Free Report) is a healthcare company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 33.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Bruker Corporation (BRKR - Free Report) is a scientific instruments company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


