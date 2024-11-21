Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Nov 21, 2024

  • Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. ((YMM - Free Report) ) shares soared 14.8% after the company posted third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.17, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.14.
  • Shares of Global-E Online Ltd. ((GLBE - Free Report) ) jumped 12% after reporting third-quarter 2024 adjusted loss per share of $0.13, narrower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share $0.15.
  • The TJX Companies Inc.’s ((TJX - Free Report) ) shares rose 0.2% after posting third-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.14, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09.
  • Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. ((SQM - Free Report) ) fell 1% after the company reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.46, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.64.

