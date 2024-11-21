We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Insights Into Analog Devices (ADI) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Analog Devices (ADI - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.63 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 18.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.41 billion, exhibiting a decline of 11.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Analog Devices metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Consumer' should arrive at $340.39 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Communications' to reach $270.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of -20.5% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Automotive' stands at $661.70 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9.5% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Industrial' will likely reach $1.13 billion. The estimate points to a change of -16.6% from the year-ago quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for Analog Devices here>>>
Shares of Analog Devices have experienced a change of -7% in the past month compared to the +1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ADI is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>