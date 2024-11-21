We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Dick's (DKS) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
Wall Street analysts forecast that Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $2.69 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 5.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.02 billion, exhibiting a decline of 0.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Dick's metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of stores - Total (EOP)' will likely reach 866. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 869 in the same quarter of the previous year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Square Footage' of 43.25 Msqft. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 42.7 Msqft in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus estimate for 'Number of stores - Dicks Sporting Goods' stands at 727. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 725 in the same quarter last year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of stores - Golf Galaxy/Specialty Concept Store' should come in at 140. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 144.
View all Key Company Metrics for Dick's here>>>
Shares of Dick's have experienced a change of -5.6% in the past month compared to the +1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), DKS is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.