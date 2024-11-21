Back to top

BJ's (BJ) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ - Free Report) reported $5.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.8%. EPS of $1.18 for the same period compares to $0.98 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.13 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.91, the EPS surprise was +29.67%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how BJ's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Warehouse Club: 247 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 249.
  • Comparable club sales, excluding gasoline sales: 3.8% compared to the 2% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Comparable club sales: 1.5% versus 2.1% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Gas Stations: 182 versus 184 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Net sales: $4.98 billion versus $5.02 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Membership fee income: $114.98 million versus $113.88 million estimated by six analysts on average.
Shares of BJ's have returned +0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

