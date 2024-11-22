Back to top

Company News for Nov 22, 2024

  • NVIDIA Corp. ((NVDA - Free Report) ) shares rose 0.5% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $0.81, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.75.
  • Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc. ((PANW - Free Report) ) increased 1.2% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $1.56, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.48.
  • Maximus Inc.’s ((MMS - Free Report) ) shares tumbled 6.9% after the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.46, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47.
  • Shares of Construction Partners Inc. ((ROAD - Free Report) ) climbed 6.1%. after posting third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.58, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.57.

