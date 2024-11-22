Intuit ( INTU Quick Quote INTU - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 non-GAAP earnings of $2.5 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.93%. The bottom line jumped 1.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Intuit's Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
Intuit (INTU - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 non-GAAP earnings of $2.5 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.93%. The bottom line jumped 1.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Intuit’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 13.09%.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Revenues of $3.28 billion beat the consensus mark by 4.58% and increased 10% year over year.
Quarter Details
Global Business Solution revenues (77.49% of total revenues) grew 8.53% year over year to $2.54 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.62%. Within the segment, total Online Ecosystem revenues climbed 20% year over year to $1.94 billion.
QuickBooks Online Accounting revenues were up 21% year over year to $965 million, driven primarily by customer growth, higher effective prices and a mix-shift to INTU’s full-service offering, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.15%.
Online Services revenues, which include payroll, payments, time tracking and capital, jumped 19% year over year to $978 million. This was driven by a strong performance from Mailchimp, payroll and money offering.
Total international online revenues increased 10% year over year on a constant-currency basis.
Total Desktop Ecosystem revenues declined 17% year over year during the reported quarter to $601 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.24%.
Revenues from the Consumer Group (5.36% of total revenues) decreased 5.9% to $176 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.81%.
Further, ProTax Group's professional tax revenues (1.19% of total revenues) declined 7.14% year over year to $39 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.47%.
The Credit Karma business contributed $524 million to Intuit’s fiscal first-quarter total revenues, which increased 29.38% year over year, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.34%. The increase was driven by strength in credit card verticals, auto insurance and personal loans.
INTU’s non-GAAP operating income declined 1% to $953 million. Non-GAAP operating margin contracted 320 basis points to 29% year over year.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
As of Oct. 31, 2024, Intuit’s cash and investments were $3.4 billion compared with $4.1 billion as of July 31, 2024.
The company exited the fiscal first quarter with a long-term debt of $5.625 billion.
Intuit repurchased $570 million of stock during the first quarter of fiscal 2025, with $4.3 billion remaining in total share repurchase authorization.
INTU announced that its board approved a quarterly dividend of $1.04 per share, to be paid on Jan. 17, 2025. The newly approved dividend represents a year-over-year increase of 16%.
Outlook
For the second quarter of fiscal 2025, INTU expects revenues to grow between 13% and 14% on a year-over-year basis in the range of $3.812 billion and $3.845 billion. Non-GAAP earnings for the quarter are estimated in the range of $2.55-$2.61 per share.
Intuit projects fiscal 2025 revenues in the band of $18.160-$18.347 billion, indicating 12-13% growth.
The company anticipates non-GAAP operating income between $7.241 billion and $7.316 billion.
Intuit expects fiscal 2024 non-GAAP earnings per share between $19.16 and $19.36.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Intuit carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. Shares of INTU have gained 3.4% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Computer – Software industry’s return of 16.5%.
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Fortinet (FTNT - Free Report) , Meta Platforms (META - Free Report) and Reddit Inc. (RDDT - Free Report) . Fortinet sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Meta Platforms and Reddit Inc. carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present.
Fortinet shares have returned 60.7% in the year-to-date period.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s long-term earnings is pegged at $17.8 per share.
Meta Platforms shares have returned 58.7% in the year-to-date period.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s long-term earnings is pegged at $20.1 per share.
Reddit Inc. shares have returned 213.3% in the year-to-date period.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s long-term earnings is pegged at $36 per share.