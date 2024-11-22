Lockheed Martin Expands Global Reach as Romania Joins F-35 Program

Lockheed Martin Corporation ( LMT Quick Quote LMT - Free Report) recently announced that the Government of Romania has signed a Letter of Offer and Acceptance to purchase 32 of LMT’s advanced F-35 Lightning II fighter aircraft. This decision makes Romania the 20th global customer of the F-35 program. What’s Favoring Lockheed?
Rapidly increasing security threats across different regions of the world have prompted nations to modernize their defense arsenal in recent times. As aerial security constitutes a critical part of a nation’s defense structure, an increased investment trend in technologically advanced fighter jets comes with enhanced stealth capabilities. Lockheed Martin, as a prominent manufacturer of combat aircraft, has been witnessing a steady flow of orders from the Pentagon and other U.S. allies. The latest contract win is an example of that.
Notably, Lockheed Martin’s F-35 program offers the most advanced and capable fighter jet, designed for 5th-generation mission readiness. Equipped with cutting-edge sensors and communication systems, the F-35 operates across all domains — air, land, sea, space and cyber. Its growing demand is evident, with over 1,000 jets currently in service across 33 bases worldwide, showcasing its unmatched capabilities and solidifying Lockheed Martin's position as one of the leading providers of global security solutions in aerospace. LMT’s Growth Prospects
Rising military conflicts, terrorism and border disputes have driven nations across the globe to focus more on national security, particularly in strengthening fighter jet fleets, backed by the growing demand for modern fighter aircraft that offer improved speed, agility and payload capacity than their predecessors, frequent cross-border conflicts, as well as the rising complexity of warfare.
This is likely to have prompted the Mordor Intelligence firm to forecast a compound annual growth rate of 5.2% for the global military aviation market during the 2024-2030 time period. Such projections indicate immense growth opportunities for prominent combat jet manufacturers like Lockheed Martin. The company has been designing and manufacturing some of the finest military aircraft for more than a century now. LMT’s fighter jet portfolio includes the C-130 Super Hercules, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-21, F-22 Raptor and a few more combat aircraft, in addition to F-35 jets. Prospects of LMT’s Peers
Other defense companies that are likely to enjoy the perks of the expanding global military aviation market have been discussed below.
The Boeing Company is a well-known manufacturer of fighter aircraft. The company's product portfolio includes a range of combat-proven aircraft like the P-8, F-15, C-17 Globemaster III and T-7A Red Hawk, as well as F/A-18 and EA-18G. Boeing has a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 19.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BA's 2025 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 23.4%. Northrop Grumman is known for its advanced surveillance and air command systems and has been strengthening its portfolio with projects like the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye. This aircraft enhances operational readiness and provides crucial airborne early warning systems. Northrop Grumman has a long-term earnings growth rate of 19.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NOC's 2024 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 5.3%. RTX Corporation provides advanced engines for military aircraft through its Pratt and Whitney business division. Currently, more than 7,000 Pratt and Whitney military engines are in service with 34 armed forces worldwide. RTX has a long-term earnings growth rate of 10.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RTX's 2024 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 7.2%. LMT Stock's Price Movement
Shares of LMT have gained 14.1% in the past six months against the
industry's 1.2% decline.
LMT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
