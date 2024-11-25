Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 25th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX - Free Report) is a telecommunications services provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM - Free Report) is a midstream energy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG - Free Report) is an automotive retail company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 60 days.

