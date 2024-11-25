TPH Expands Into Greater Orlando With 178 Homesites Acquisition

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. ( TPH Quick Quote TPH - Free Report) acquired 178 single-family home sites in the Sugarloaf Mountain from Richland Communities in Minneola, FL. This marks the company’s first land acquisition in the greater Orlando area, completed with the land’s bank partner, Kennedy Lewis Investment Management LLC. The expansion aligns with TPH's strategy to enter high-growth markets and address the demand for high-quality housing. The new community, Pine Ridge at Sugarloaf Mountain, is located on elevated terrain and will feature 15.87 acres of open space. The development is designed to highlight the area’s unique setting. Tri Pointe Homes plans to offer three homesite sizes—45, 55 and 65 feet—tailored for premium entry-level and move-up buyers in Central Florida. Furthermore, Tri Pointe Homes’ design studio, expected to open in fall 2026, will provide curated design options to match individual preferences and lifestyles. The company views Pine Ridge at Sugarloaf Mountain as an ideal opportunity to bring premium lifestyle offerings to the greater Orlando market. The community is strategically located near major developments and employment centers, designed to meet the growing demand for quality housing in a rapidly expanding region. The construction at Pine Ridge is set to begin in mid-2025, with model homes scheduled to be built by mid-2026. The grand opening is planned for September 2026. TPH Expands Into Florida's Growing Market
The company expanded into the greater Orlando market as part of its strategy to grow in high-demand regions across the United States. Tri Pointe Homes has previously expanded into markets such as Utah, Coastal Carolinas and Texas, following its "Best of Big and Small" approach. This strategy allows regional divisions to leverage local knowledge while benefiting from the resources of a nationally recognized homebuilder.
With a strong economy and rapid population growth, the region offers significant opportunities for expansion. Industries like clean technology, aerospace and advanced manufacturing are fueling job creation, making this an ideal market for Tri Pointe Homes. The company is well-positioned to cater to the rising demand for premium homes in the region. TPH’s Price Performance Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Shares of Tri Pointe have gained 46.5% in the past year compared with the Zacks
Building Products - Home Builders industry’s 39.5% growth. The company has been benefiting from solid homebuilding industry fundamentals, land-acquisition strategy and cost-control measures. Also, strong demographics and limited availability of homes are likely to support the company in the future. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TPH’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 19.8% and 36.8%, respectively, from a year ago. The company also delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.9%, on average. TPH’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Tri Pointe currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Construction sector. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. ( STRL Quick Quote STRL - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.5%, on average. Shares of STRL have gained 202.5% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRL’s 2024 sales and EPS implies an increase of 9% and 33.3%, respectively, from the prior-year levels. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation ( LPX Quick Quote LPX - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. LPX delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 30.7%, on average. The stock has gained 88.7% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LPX’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 12.7% and 72.1%, respectively, from a year ago. MasTec, Inc. ( MTZ Quick Quote MTZ - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. MTZ delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 40.2%, on average. The stock has risen 151% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTZ’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 1.9% and 84.3%, respectively, from a year ago.
Image: Shutterstock
TPH Expands Into Greater Orlando With 178 Homesites Acquisition
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (TPH - Free Report) acquired 178 single-family home sites in the Sugarloaf Mountain from Richland Communities in Minneola, FL. This marks the company’s first land acquisition in the greater Orlando area, completed with the land’s bank partner, Kennedy Lewis Investment Management LLC. The expansion aligns with TPH's strategy to enter high-growth markets and address the demand for high-quality housing.
The new community, Pine Ridge at Sugarloaf Mountain, is located on elevated terrain and will feature 15.87 acres of open space. The development is designed to highlight the area’s unique setting. Tri Pointe Homes plans to offer three homesite sizes—45, 55 and 65 feet—tailored for premium entry-level and move-up buyers in Central Florida. Furthermore, Tri Pointe Homes’ design studio, expected to open in fall 2026, will provide curated design options to match individual preferences and lifestyles.
The company views Pine Ridge at Sugarloaf Mountain as an ideal opportunity to bring premium lifestyle offerings to the greater Orlando market. The community is strategically located near major developments and employment centers, designed to meet the growing demand for quality housing in a rapidly expanding region.
The construction at Pine Ridge is set to begin in mid-2025, with model homes scheduled to be built by mid-2026. The grand opening is planned for September 2026.
TPH Expands Into Florida's Growing Market
The company expanded into the greater Orlando market as part of its strategy to grow in high-demand regions across the United States. Tri Pointe Homes has previously expanded into markets such as Utah, Coastal Carolinas and Texas, following its "Best of Big and Small" approach. This strategy allows regional divisions to leverage local knowledge while benefiting from the resources of a nationally recognized homebuilder.
With a strong economy and rapid population growth, the region offers significant opportunities for expansion. Industries like clean technology, aerospace and advanced manufacturing are fueling job creation, making this an ideal market for Tri Pointe Homes. The company is well-positioned to cater to the rising demand for premium homes in the region.
TPH’s Price Performance
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Shares of Tri Pointe have gained 46.5% in the past year compared with the Zacks Building Products - Home Builders industry’s 39.5% growth. The company has been benefiting from solid homebuilding industry fundamentals, land-acquisition strategy and cost-control measures. Also, strong demographics and limited availability of homes are likely to support the company in the future.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TPH’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 19.8% and 36.8%, respectively, from a year ago. The company also delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.9%, on average.
TPH’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Tri Pointe currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Construction sector.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.5%, on average. Shares of STRL have gained 202.5% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRL’s 2024 sales and EPS implies an increase of 9% and 33.3%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. LPX delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 30.7%, on average. The stock has gained 88.7% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LPX’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 12.7% and 72.1%, respectively, from a year ago.
MasTec, Inc. (MTZ - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. MTZ delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 40.2%, on average. The stock has risen 151% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTZ’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 1.9% and 84.3%, respectively, from a year ago.