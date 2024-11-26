Back to top

Company News for Nov 25, 2024

  • Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG ((GB - Free Report) ) declined 4.6% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $0.10 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11 per share. 
  • Ross Stores, Inc.’s ((ROST - Free Report) ) shares gained 2.2% after the company reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.48 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39 per share. 
  • Shares of Copart, Inc. ((CPRT - Free Report) ) jumped 10.2% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues of $1.15 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 billion.
  • UGI Corporation’s ((UGI - Free Report) ) shares surged 15% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 loss of $0.16 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.30 per share.

