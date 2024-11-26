PepsiCo, Inc. ( PEP Quick Quote PEP - Free Report) looks well-poised for growth on strength in its core categories, diversified portfolio, improved digital capabilities and flexible go-to-market distribution systems. In the latest revelation, PepsiCo has agreed to purchase the remaining 50% interest in Sabra Dipping Company, LLC (Sabra) and PepsiCo-Strauss Fresh Dips & Spreads International GmbH (Obela). Hence, the company will be the sole owner of these companies, manufacturing Sabra and Obela products. More on PEP’s Latest News
PepsiCo Agrees to Buy the Remaining 50% Stake in Sabra and Obela
PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP - Free Report) looks well-poised for growth on strength in its core categories, diversified portfolio, improved digital capabilities and flexible go-to-market distribution systems.
In the latest revelation, PepsiCo has agreed to purchase the remaining 50% interest in Sabra Dipping Company, LLC (Sabra) and PepsiCo-Strauss Fresh Dips & Spreads International GmbH (Obela). Hence, the company will be the sole owner of these companies, manufacturing Sabra and Obela products.
Presently, Sabra and Obela are 50/50 joint ventures formed between PEP and Strauss Group to make, distribute and market refrigerated dips and spreads. The company formed Sabra and Obela 50/50 joint ventures with the Strauss Group in 2008 and 2012, respectively.
The beverage giant, PepsiCo, has been in the fresh dips category for more than 15 years now. Sabra has been a major hummus brand with almost $400MM in retail sales in the United States. The New York-based Sabra joint venture operates in the United States and Canada, while the Geneva-based Obela joint venture operates in Australia, New Zealand and Mexico.
The aforesaid transactions are subject to the customary closing conditions and likely to conclude by this year’s end. However, the additional terms of these acquisitions remain under wraps. Hence, PepsiCo will continue evolving its portfolio with accelerated innovation to build products that resonate well with the increasing demand from North American consumers.
PepsiCo is focused on boosting greater efficiency by reducing costs and investing these savings back to develop scale and core capabilities. PEP expects to achieve the productivity goal through savings generated from restructuring actions. Such actions aim at further simplifying, synchronizing and automating processes. In addition, it has been reinforcing its international footprint.
This current Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company also concentrates on holistic cost-management initiatives to boost productivity and uses these savings to offset cost inflation and prioritize investments in its brands, innovation and channel expansion. Such cost-management initiatives have been aiding PEP’s margins for a while. PEP’s core gross margin expanded 111 basis points (bps) while the core operating margin expanded 73 bps.
However, PepsiCo’s shares have lost 7.3% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 7.6% decline. This underperformance is due to headwinds in the company’s North American operations since the start of 2024, including reduced consumer demand and product recalls in the Quaker Foods North America segment. Adverse currency rates continue to pose challenges. Citing these headwinds, PEP slashed its organic sales view to low-single-digit growth for 2024.
