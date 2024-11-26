See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Top Stock Picks for Week of November 26, 2024
CF Industries Holdings, Inc (CF - Free Report) )., is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of nitrogenous fertilizer and other nitrogen products globally.CF Industries is well-positioned to capitalize on the rising nitrogen fertilizer demand in major markets. Demand for the company's products is expected to rise on the back of higher industrial activities and high levels of planted acres in key regions. Nitrogen demand is expected to be strong in North America, supported by healthy corn acres in the United States. Increased planted acres, higher crop prices and improved farm economics should also drive demand in Brazil. This, along with lower natural gas costs, is expected to support the company’s margins. Gas costs are expected to decline in the third quarter of 2024. The company also remains committed to reducing debt and boosting shareholder value by leveraging strong cash flows. All these factors support our bullish stance on the stock.
Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT - Free Report) provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions.Vertiv Holdings Co. could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates. Analysts have been steadily raising their estimates for Vertiv. Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company has increased 4%. Rising earnings estimates and the consequent rating upgrade fundamentally mean an improvement in the company's underlying business. And investors' appreciation of this improving business trend should push the stock higher. The upgrade of Vertiv to a Zacks Rank #1 positions it in the top 5% of the Zacks-covered stocks in terms of estimate revisions, implying that the stock might move higher in the near term.