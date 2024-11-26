Back to top

Compared to Estimates, PennantPark (PNNT) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, PennantPark (PNNT - Free Report) reported revenue of $36.5 million, up 7.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.22, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.36% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $36.37 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.22, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how PennantPark performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Investment income- From non-controlled, non-affiliated investments- Other income: $1.88 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.77 million.
  • Investment income- From non-controlled, non-affiliated investments- Dividend income: $0.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.86 million.
  • Investment income- From controlled, affiliated investments- Dividend income: $3.94 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.76 million.
  • Investment income- From non-controlled, non-affiliated investments- Interest: $39.70 million compared to the $18.55 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of PennantPark have returned -0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

