Agilent (A) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Agilent Technologies (A - Free Report) reported $1.7 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.8%. EPS of $1.46 for the same period compares to $1.38 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67 billion, representing a surprise of +1.65%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.55%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.41.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Agilent performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue by End Markets- Pharmaceutical: $595 million compared to the $583.30 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.9% year over year.
  • Revenue by End Markets- Academia and Government: $150 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $138.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.
  • Revenue by End Markets- Diagnostics and Clinical: $255 million compared to the $243.48 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.1% year over year.
  • Revenue by End Markets- Chemical and advanced materials: $385 million compared to the $385.60 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.1% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- Agilent Crosslab Group: $426 million versus $431.46 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change.
  • Revenue by End Markets- Environmental and Forensics: $164 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $167.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.3%.
  • Net Revenue- Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group: $833 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $819.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.2%.
  • Net Revenue- Diagnostics and Genomics Group: $442 million compared to the $417.75 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.2% year over year.
  • Revenue by End Markets- Food: $152 million versus $158.98 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.6% change.
Shares of Agilent have returned +2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

