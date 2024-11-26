Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 26th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Adecco Group AG (AHEXY - Free Report) is a human resource services provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS - Free Report) is a water management solutions provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Ashland Inc. (ASH - Free Report) is a specialty chemicals company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.2% downward over the last 60 days.

