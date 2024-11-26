We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Petrobras-Yara Partner to Revive Fertilizer Production in Brazil
Petrobras S.A. (PBR - Free Report) has signed two partnership agreements with Yara International and Araucária Nitrogenados S.A. (ANSA), in a potential step toward creating a powerful impact on the fertilizer and industrial products segments.
Per the terms of the first agreement, the company will start commercial production of Automotive Liquid Reducing Agent (ARLA 32) at its ANSA facility. ARLA 32 will be prepared using high-quality automotive-grade urea as the raw material that Yara will supply.
The second agreement provides for technical cooperation for further studies on fertilizer and industrial product development as well as energy transition efforts.
Impact of PBR-Yara Partnership Agreements
After signing the partnership agreements, the company will resume national production of the fertilizer, which is currently being imported. After the successful implementation of the agreements, the companies will be able to work together toward the reduction of emissions, development of low-carbon fertilizers and improvement of their plant efficiency.
PBR’s Efforts for the Resumption of ANSA
Recently, PBR issued various statements to the market, according to which the company announced it would invest about R$870 million ($150.8 million) into restarting ANSA. The Paraná-based plant, idle since 2020, is expected to resume operations by May 2025. This step will not only boost domestic fertilizer supply but will also enhance the country’s agricultural productivity.
