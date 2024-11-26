See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
AQR Small Cap Momentum Style I(ASMOX - Free Report) : 0.61% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. ASMOX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. With annual returns of 11.23% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
Fidelity Equity-Income Fund(FEQIX - Free Report) : 0.54% expense ratio and 0.53% management fee. FEQIX is a Large Cap Value fund. These funds invest in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. FEQIX, with annual returns of 11.57% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
JPMorgan Mid Cap Growth Fund A(OSGIX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 1.14%. Management fee: 0.65%. Five year annual return: 11.59%. OSGIX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.