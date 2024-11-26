Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Best Buy (BBY) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended October 2024, Best Buy (BBY - Free Report) reported revenue of $9.45 billion, down 3.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.26, compared to $1.29 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.93% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.63 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.30, the EPS surprise was -3.08%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Best Buy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - Enterprise - YoY change: -2.9% compared to the -1.1% average estimate based on nine analysts.
  • Comparable store sales - Domestic - YoY change: -2.8% compared to the -1.8% average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Comparable store sales - International - YoY change: -3.7% versus -1.1% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - International - Total: 160 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 160.
  • Number of stores - Domestic - Pacific Sales Stores: 20 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 20.
  • Number of stores - International - Canada Best Buy Stores: 129 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 129.
  • Number of stores - International - Canada Best Buy Mobile Stand-Alone Stores: 31 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 31.
  • Number of stores - Domestic - U.S. Best Buy Stores: 889 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 889.
  • Number of stores - Domestic - Total: 957 versus 959 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - Total: 1,117 compared to the 1,119 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Geographic Revenue- Domestic: $8.70 billion versus $8.87 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.3% change.
  • Geographic Revenue- International: $748 million versus $753.05 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.6% change.
Shares of Best Buy have returned +1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

