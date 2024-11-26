Back to top

Smucker (SJM) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Smucker (SJM - Free Report) reported $2.27 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.2%. EPS of $2.76 for the same period compares to $2.59 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.19% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.27 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.51, the EPS surprise was +9.96%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Smucker performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- U.S. Retail Frozen Handheld and Spreads: $485.20 million versus $487.38 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.5% change.
  • Net Sales- U.S. Retail Coffee: $704 million versus $694.99 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.7% change.
  • Net Sales- U.S. Retail Pet Foods: $445.40 million compared to the $431.19 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4% year over year.
  • Net Sales- International and Away From Home: $321.10 million compared to the $317.89 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Sweet Baked Snacks: $315.50 million compared to the $330.44 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Segment Profit- Sweet Baked Snacks: $70.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $72.04 million.
  • Segment Profit- U.S. Retail Coffee: $202.70 million compared to the $174.77 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Corporate administrative expenses: -$88.20 million versus -$90 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Segment Profit- U.S. Retail Frozen Handheld and Spreads: $116.10 million versus $114.24 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Segment Profit- International and Away From Home: $68 million versus $64.74 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Segment Profit- U.S. Retail Pet Foods: $121.40 million versus $110.88 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Smucker have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

