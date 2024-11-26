We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Berry Global to Sell Specialty Tapes Business to Nautic for $540M
Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY - Free Report) recently entered into a deal to divest its Specialty Tapes business (Tapes) to private equity firm Nautic Partners, LLC (Nautic) for about $540 million.
Based in Rhode Island, Nautic is a middle-market private equity firm that specializes in sub-verticals within three key sectors, Healthcare, Industrials and Services. The company partners with executives to drive growth through acquisitions, initiatives and team expansion.
The divestment of the Tapes business will help Berry Global to focus on its core businesses while supporting its capital allocation priorities. It supports the company’s strategy to focus on more stable, high-growth consumer markets. BERY expects to use the cash proceeds of the transaction, net of modest taxes, to reduce its debt. It is worth noting that as of Sept. 30, 2024, the company's estimated net debt was approximately $5.9 billion.
The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2025, subject to closing approvals.
BERY’s Zacks Rank and Price Performance
Berry Global currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). In the past year, the stock has gained 10.8% compared with the industry’s 24.9% growth.
Berry Global has been dealing with high costs and expenses. Given the company’s international presence, foreign currency headwinds are added concerns .
