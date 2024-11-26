Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Berry Global to Sell Specialty Tapes Business to Nautic for $540M

Read MoreHide Full Article

Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY - Free Report) recently entered into a deal to divest its Specialty Tapes business (Tapes) to private equity firm Nautic Partners, LLC (Nautic) for about $540 million.

Based in Rhode Island, Nautic is a middle-market private equity firm that specializes in sub-verticals within three key sectors, Healthcare, Industrials and Services. The company partners with executives to drive growth through acquisitions, initiatives and team expansion.

The divestment of the Tapes business will help Berry Global to focus on its core businesses while supporting its capital allocation priorities. It supports the company’s strategy to focus on more stable, high-growth consumer markets. BERY expects to use the cash proceeds of the transaction, net of modest taxes, to reduce its debt. It is worth noting that as of Sept. 30, 2024, the company's estimated net debt was approximately $5.9 billion.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2025, subject to closing approvals.

BERY’s Zacks Rank and Price Performance

Berry Global currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). In the past year, the stock has gained 10.8% compared with the industry’s 24.9% growth.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Berry Global has been dealing with high costs and expenses. Given the company’s international presence, foreign currency headwinds are added concerns .

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked companies are discussed below.

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

PKG delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 8.6%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Packaging Corporation’s 2024 earnings has increased 4%.

RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 2.5%.

In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for RBC’s fiscal 2025 earnings has increased 1.4%.

Kadant Inc. (KAI - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 17.2%. 

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KAI’s 2024 earnings has increased 1.8% in the past 60 days.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC) - free report >>

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) - free report >>

Kadant Inc (KAI) - free report >>

Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY) - free report >>

Published in

industrial-products