STXS Stock Up Following the NMPA Clearance of Its Genesis RMN System

Stereotaxis ( STXS Quick Quote STXS - Free Report) and Shanghai MicroPort EP recently announced the regulatory approval of the Genesis Robotic Magnetic Navigation (RMN) System by China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). With this approval, MicroPort EP is likely to initiate a full commercial launch of Genesis through its existing sales teams focused on the electrophysiology community.
NMPA’s approval of the Genesis RMN System is a key element in a broader collaboration between Stereotaxis and MicroPort EP, which is likely to entail the development, integration and commercialization of Stereotaxis’ robotic system, robotically navigated catheters and MicroPort EP’s Columbus 3D mapping system.
Likely Trend of STXS Stock Following the News
Following the announcement, shares of the company moved nearly 10.2% north to $2.26 at yesterday’s closing. In the past year, STXS shares have gained 33.7% compared with the
industry’s 15.1% growth. The S&P 500 increased 31.6% in the same time frame.
Meanwhile, STXS currently has a market capitalization of $173.7 million.
The Genesis RMN System is designed as a powerful Robotic Magnetic Navigation System with unprecedented responsiveness to physician control. The system combines the benefits of Robotic Magnetic Navigation and the speed and responsiveness of Genesis in a form factor that can be easily, rapidly and broadly adopted. The system is semi-mobile and can be set up in a cath lab over a weekend.
The Genesis magnets are held on flexible robotic arms that offer increased system angulation and associated imaging angulation. Advanced electronics and modern technology incorporated across all aspects of the system support improved performance, reliability and size compared to previous RMN systems. The entire system is significantly smaller and designed to improve the patient experience while on the operating table provide physicians and nurses with greater access to the patient during the procedure and increase space in the labs for an enhanced work environment.
The NMPA clearance of the Genesis RMN System is a significant milestone, making available the latest advances in minimally invasive robotic technology to physicians and patients in China. It is likely to bolster the collaboration between Stereotaxis and MicroPort EP and help STXS commercializing its robotic system in China.
The Genesis RMN System is CE-marked and FDA-cleared, and hundreds of patients have been treated with these systems in the United States and Europe. In November, STXS announced that physicians at the University of Kansas Health System successfully treated the first patients using the advanced Genesis RMN System.
STXS’ Other Notable Developments
In August, STXS received a CE mark in Europe for GenesisX — a next-generation robotic system. The company also submitted a 510(k) application to the FDA in the United States for the same.
In May 2024, Stereotaxis successfully treated its first heart rhythm patients from Penn Presbyterian Medical Center using the advanced Genesis Robotic Magnetic Navigation System.
STXS’ Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
STXS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.
Some better-ranked stocks from the medical industry are
Masimo ( MASI Quick Quote MASI - Free Report) , AngioDynamics ( ANGO Quick Quote ANGO - Free Report) and Globus Medical ( GMED Quick Quote GMED - Free Report) .
Masimo, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 10.4% for 2025. You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
MASI’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 17.10%. Masimo’s shares have risen 37.2% year to date compared with the industry’s 6.7% growth.
AngioDynamics, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 38.2% for 2025. ANGO’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 31.71%.
AngioDynamics’ shares have lost 8.9% year to date against the industry’s 6.7% growth.
Globus Medical, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 12.7%. GMED’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 12.1%. Its shares have risen 56.5% year to date compared with the industry’s 6.7% growth.
