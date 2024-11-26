Zoom’s ( ZM Quick Quote ZM - Free Report) third-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.38 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.34% and increased 7% year over year. Zoom’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 17.81%. Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar. Revenues of $1.178 billion beat the consensus mark by 1.23% and increased 3.6% year over year on strong growth from Enterprise customers. Adjusting for foreign currency impact, revenues in constant currency were $1.177 billion, up 3.6% year over year. Quarter Details
Image: Bigstock
Zoom Q3 Earnings Beat, Enterprise Customers Drive Revenues
Zoom’s (ZM - Free Report) third-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.38 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.34% and increased 7% year over year.
Zoom’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 17.81%.
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Revenues of $1.178 billion beat the consensus mark by 1.23% and increased 3.6% year over year on strong growth from Enterprise customers. Adjusting for foreign currency impact, revenues in constant currency were $1.177 billion, up 3.6% year over year.
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Quote
Quarter Details
Enterprise revenues were $698.9 million, up 5.8% year over year and representing 59.3% of total revenues. Customers contributing more than $100,000 in revenues in the trailing 12 months grew 7.1% to 3,995. These customers accounted for 31% of revenues.
The number of Enterprise customers at the end of the fiscal third quarter was approximately 192,400. In the quarter, the percentage of total Online MRR pertaining to Online customers with a continued term of service of at least 16 months was 74.1%, increasing 90 bps year over year.
The company reported a trailing 12-month net dollar expansion rate for Enterprise customers of 98%.
In the quarter, Zoom saw amazing traction with Workvivo, reaching 3 new Workvivo customers with more than $1 million in ARR and including the largest deal till date with a Fortune 10 company. Workvivo was named Meta Platforms’ only preferred migration partner for its customers as it retires Workplace from Meta. Workvivo customers increased 72% year over year due to the Meta partnership.
ZM witnessed additional traction in Zoom Contact Center as it surpassed 1,250 Zoom Contact Center customers, representing more than 82% year-over-year growth. Zoom Contact Center landed a record 20,000-seat deal in EMEA.
During the fiscal third quarter, Zoom launched AI Companion 2.0, along with paid add-ons, to the platform to drive product differentiation.
Non-GAAP Operating Details
Non-GAAP gross margin in the fiscal third quarter was 78.9% compared to 79.7% in the year-ago period, mainly due to investments in AI innovation.
Research and development expenses increased 13.28% year over year to $222.98 million. Sales and marketing expenses declined 3.4% to $361.7 million, while general and administrative expenses increased 0.8% to $126.1 million.
Non-GAAP operating income rose 2.4% to $457.7 million year over year. The operating margin came in at 38.9% compared with the year-ago quarter’s operating margin of 39.3%.
Balance Sheet
Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, as of Oct. 31, 2024, were $7.7 billion. As of July 31, 2024, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $7.5 billion.
Net cash provided by operating activities was $483.2 million for the fiscal third quarter, down 2% year over year. Free cash flow was $457.7 million, up 1% year over year.
Guidance
Zoom expects fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues between $1.175 billion and $1.180 billion.
Non-GAAP earnings per share are expected in the range of $1.29-$1.30.
For fiscal 2025, Zoom expects revenues in the range of $4.656-$4.661 billion.
Non-GAAP earnings per share are expected in the band of $5.41-$5.43.
Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
Zoom carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. Shares of ZM have gained 23.1% in the year-to-date period.
Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Fortinet (FTNT - Free Report) , Meta Platforms (META - Free Report) and Reddit Inc. (RDDT - Free Report) . Fortinet sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Meta Platforms and Reddit Inc. carry a Zacks Rank #2 each at present.
Fortinet shares have returned 60.7% in the year-to-date period.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s long-term earnings is pegged at $17.8 per share.
Meta Platforms shares have returned 58.7% in the year-to-date period.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s long-term earnings is pegged at $20.1 per share.
Reddit Inc. shares have returned 193.5% in the year-to-date period.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s long-term earnings is pegged at $36 per share.