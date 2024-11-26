Back to top

Workday (WDAY) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended October 2024, Workday (WDAY - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.16 billion, up 15.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.89, compared to $1.53 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.13 billion, representing a surprise of +1.57%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.72.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Workday performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Subscription Revenue Backlog: $22.19 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $21.93 billion.
  • Revenues- Subscription services: $1.96 billion versus $1.96 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.8% change.
  • Revenues- Professional services: $201 million compared to the $170.39 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.2% year over year.
Shares of Workday have returned +13.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

