CrowdStrike (CRWD) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended October 2024, CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.01 billion, up 28.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.93, compared to $0.82 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.84% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $982.26 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.81, the EPS surprise was +14.81%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CrowdStrike performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annual recurring revenue (ARR): $4,017,540 compared to the $4,001,747 average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO): $5.4 billion compared to the $5.05 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Geographic Revenue- United States: $683.48 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $682.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.1%.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $962.74 million versus $936.57 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31.3% change.
  • Revenue- Professional services: $47.44 million compared to the $49.04 million average estimate based on 12 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.7% year over year.
  • Non-GAAP subscription gross profit: $770.44 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $752.42 million.
  • Non-GAAP professional services gross profit: $16.16 million versus $16.57 million estimated by 10 analysts on average.
  • GAAP subscription gross profit: $746.43 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $734.84 million.
Shares of CrowdStrike have returned +20.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

