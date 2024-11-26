Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Dell Technologies (DELL) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Dell Technologies (DELL - Free Report) reported $24.37 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.5%. EPS of $2.15 for the same period compares to $1.88 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $24.56 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.06, the EPS surprise was +4.37%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Dell Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group: $12.13 billion versus $12.32 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.2% change.
  • Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group: $11.37 billion compared to the $11.28 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.8% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- Other businesses: $867 million compared to the $876.37 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -41.2% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group- Consumer: $1.99 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.07 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.4%.
  • Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group- Storage: $4 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.89 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.2%.
  • Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group- Commercial: $10.14 billion versus $10.24 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.1% change.
  • Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group- Servers and networking: $7.36 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.39 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +58.2%.
  • Operating Income- Client Solutions Group: $694 million compared to the $759.94 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating Income- Infrastructure Solutions Group: $1.51 billion versus $1.39 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Dell Technologies have returned +19.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

