Urban Outfitters (URBN) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Urban Outfitters (
URBN Quick Quote URBN - Free Report) reported $1.36 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.3%. EPS of $1.10 for the same period compares to $0.88 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.85, the EPS surprise was +29.41%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Urban Outfitters performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Number of stores - Retail Operations - Free People: 216 versus 219 estimated by four analysts on average. Number of stores - Retail Operations - Urban Outfitters: 264 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 261. Number of stores - Retail Operations - Anthropologie: 242 compared to the 240 average estimate based on four analysts. Comparable store sales - Retail Operations - YoY change: 1.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1.3%. Comparable store sales - Retail Operations - Urban Outfitters - YoY change: -8.9% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -8.6%. Net sales by brand- Urban Outfitters: $300.58 million compared to the $293.07 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.3% year over year. Net sales by brand- Anthropologie: $587.92 million compared to the $574.83 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.9% year over year. Net sales by brand- Free People: $365.86 million compared to the $331.42 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.3% year over year. Net sales by brand- Nuuly: $97.23 million compared to the $92.51 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +48.4% year over year. Net sales by brand- Menus & Venues: $10.27 million compared to the $10.43 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.9% year over year. Net sales- Retail operations: $1.18 billion compared to the $1.16 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.2% year over year. Net sales- Wholesale operations: $82.07 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $76.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.4%. View all Key Company Metrics for Urban Outfitters here>>>
Shares of Urban Outfitters have returned +9.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Urban Outfitters (URBN) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Urban Outfitters (URBN - Free Report) reported $1.36 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.3%. EPS of $1.10 for the same period compares to $0.88 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.85, the EPS surprise was +29.41%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Urban Outfitters performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Urban Outfitters here>>>
- Number of stores - Retail Operations - Free People: 216 versus 219 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Number of stores - Retail Operations - Urban Outfitters: 264 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 261.
- Number of stores - Retail Operations - Anthropologie: 242 compared to the 240 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Comparable store sales - Retail Operations - YoY change: 1.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1.3%.
- Comparable store sales - Retail Operations - Urban Outfitters - YoY change: -8.9% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -8.6%.
- Net sales by brand- Urban Outfitters: $300.58 million compared to the $293.07 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.3% year over year.
- Net sales by brand- Anthropologie: $587.92 million compared to the $574.83 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.9% year over year.
- Net sales by brand- Free People: $365.86 million compared to the $331.42 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.3% year over year.
- Net sales by brand- Nuuly: $97.23 million compared to the $92.51 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +48.4% year over year.
- Net sales by brand- Menus & Venues: $10.27 million compared to the $10.43 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.9% year over year.
- Net sales- Retail operations: $1.18 billion compared to the $1.16 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.2% year over year.
- Net sales- Wholesale operations: $82.07 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $76.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.4%.
Shares of Urban Outfitters have returned +9.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.