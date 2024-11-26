Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Nordstrom (JWN) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended October 2024, Nordstrom (JWN - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.46 billion, up 4.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.33, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.33 billion, representing a surprise of +3.99%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +43.48%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Nordstrom performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of stores - Total (EOP): 381 versus 378 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Comparable store sales - YoY change: 4% versus -0.6% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Credit card revenues, net: $117 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $114.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.5%.
  • Revenues- Net sales: $3.35 billion versus $3.20 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.6% change.
  • Total net sales- Nordstrom Rack: $1.27 billion compared to the $1.22 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.5% year over year.
  • Total net sales- Nordstrom: $2.08 billion versus $1.99 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.3% change.
Shares of Nordstrom have returned +7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

