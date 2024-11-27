We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Plan Your Retirement With These New ETFs
FIRE Funds has introduced two new ETFs designed to align with the principles of the Financial Independence, Retire Early (FIRE) strategy. These strategies aim to help individuals achieve early retirement by focusing on building savings and financial independence.
The new ETFs are, namely, FIRE Funds Wealth Builder ETF (FIRS - Free Report) and FIRE Funds Income Target ETF (FIRI - Free Report) . “FIRS and FIRI are designed to offer a flexible investment framework for those pursuing financial independence,” explained Michael Venuto, portfolio manager of FIRE ETFs. Per Venuto, ETFs provide transparency, tax efficiency, and low costs — key attributes for managing wealth over time.
Building Capital With FIRS: The Wealth Builder ETF
FIRS uses an actively managed strategy, primarily investing in other ETFs. It allocates investments equally across four distinct economic trend baskets:
Prosperity: Focuses on equity exposure combined with options strategies.
Recession: Aims to reduce volatility through long-short ETFs, alternatives, and cash equivalents.
Inflation: Targets commodities, real estate, and other investments that benefit from inflation.
Deflation: Emphasizes fixed income and bond investments.
Top three holdings of FIRS ETF are Madison Aggregate Bond ETF, Madison Short-Term Strategic Income ETF and Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF. Each of the holdings has more than 9% focus on the ETF.
How Does It Fit In a Portfolio?
FIRS focuses on long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of ETFs. This can help retirees build a substantial nest egg over time. With a net expense ratio of 0.48%, FIRS offers a cost-effective way to invest, which is crucial for retirees looking to maximize their savings.
Generating Income with FIRI: The Income Target ETF
The FIRE Funds Income Target ETF (FIRI - Free Report) takes a different approach, targeting a stable annual income of 4%. Its net expense ratio is 0.70%, following a fee waiver. FIRI employs a barbell strategy, dividing its investments into two key categories:
High-Yield Investments: Selects high-yield ETFs using a prioritized hierarchy that considers yield, income type, leverage, credit quality and duration.
Low-Volatility ETFs & Cash: Balances the portfolio with ETFs focused on stability. Products targeted at liquidity, such as cash equivalents, are also considered.
Top three holdings of FIRI ETF are FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF, YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF and Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF. Each of the holdings has a weight in the range of 7% to 8%.
How Does It Fit In a Portfolio?
A stable current income in retired life is essential to ensure financial security. It helps cover daily expenses without depleting savings. Reliable current income sources provide consistent cash flow, enabling retirees to maintain their lifestyle and independence while safeguarding their long-term financial health.