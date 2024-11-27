See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
Goldman Sachs US Equity Insights IR(GSUTX - Free Report) has a 0.67% expense ratio and 0.52% management fee. GSUTX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 14.63% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
GMO Global Developed Equity Allocation FdIII(GWOAX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.01%. Management fee: 0%. GWOAX is classified as an Allocation Balanced fund, which seeks to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual. This fund has managed to produce a robust 10.11% over the last five years.
American Funds Mutual Fund R3(RMFCX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. RMFCX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. RMFCX has an expense ratio of 0.91%, management fee of 0.23%, and annual returns of 10.37% over the past five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.