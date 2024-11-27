Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund

(DODGX - Free Report) : 0.51% expense ratio and 0.5% management fee. DODGX is a Large Cap Value fund. These funds invest in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With annual returns of 13.92% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value L

(UBVLX - Free Report) : 0.9% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. UBVLX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion. UBVLX, with annual returns of 13.09% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth R

(RRBGX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. RRBGX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. RRBGX has an expense ratio of 1.21%, management fee of 0.55%, and annual returns of 14.31% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.


401k-contributions 401k-plan mutual-funds retirement retirement-savings