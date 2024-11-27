We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Large-Cap Growth ETF (PWB) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (PWB - Free Report) is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 42.5% from its 52-week low of $74.41 per share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
PWB in Focus
Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF offers exposure to the growth segment of the large-cap U.S. stock market. It has key holdings in information technology, financial, industrials and consumer services. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF charges 53 bps in annual fees (see: all the Large-Cap Growth ETFs here).
Why the Move?
The large-cap growth corner of the broad investing world has been an area to watch lately, given the surge in the stock market. The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 Index hit new record highs on President-elect Donald Trump’s pro-growth policies optimism. In particular, growth stocks tend to outperform in a trending market (i.e., a market characterized by a prolonged uptrend).
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, PWB has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook, suggesting that the outperformance could continue in the months ahead. Many spaces that make up this ETF have a strong Zacks Industry Rank. So, there is definitely some promise for those who want to ride this surging ETF a little further.