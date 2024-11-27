Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Large-Cap Growth ETF (PWB) Hits New 52-Week High

Read MoreHide Full Article

For investors seeking momentum, Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (PWB - Free Report) is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 42.5% from its 52-week low of $74.41 per share. 

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

PWB in Focus

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF offers exposure to the growth segment of the large-cap U.S. stock market. It has key holdings in information technology, financial, industrials and consumer services. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF charges 53 bps in annual fees (see: all the Large-Cap Growth ETFs here).

Why the Move?

The large-cap growth corner of the broad investing world has been an area to watch lately, given the surge in the stock market. The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 Index hit new record highs on President-elect Donald Trump’s pro-growth policies optimism. In particular, growth stocks tend to outperform in a trending market (i.e., a market characterized by a prolonged uptrend).

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, PWB has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook, suggesting that the outperformance could continue in the months ahead. Many spaces that make up this ETF have a strong Zacks Industry Rank. So, there is definitely some promise for those who want to ride this surging ETF a little further.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (PWB) - free report >>

Published in

etfs