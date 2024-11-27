We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Unlocking Q3 Potential of Marvell (MRVL): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Marvell Technology (MRVL - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 2.4%. Revenues are expected to be $1.45 billion, up 2.5% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Marvell metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenue by end market- Data center' of $1.05 billion. The estimate points to a change of +88.3% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenue by end market- Carrier infrastructure' at $80.28 million. The estimate suggests a change of -74.6% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Net Revenue by end market- Automotive/industrial' to reach $80.10 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -24.8%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenue by end market- Consumer' will reach $90.76 million. The estimate points to a change of -46.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenue by end market- Enterprise networking' will reach $158.14 million. The estimate suggests a change of -41.7% year over year.
Over the past month, shares of Marvell have returned +9.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. Currently, MRVL carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>