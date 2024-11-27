Back to top

Company News for Nov 27, 2024

  • Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. ((BBY - Free Report) ) declined 4.9% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $1.26 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.30 per share. 
  • Kohl's Corporation’s ((KSS - Free Report) ) shares plummeted 17% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $0.20 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.27 per share. 
  • Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. ((BURL - Free Report) ) fell 1.6% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues of $2.53 billion for the quarter ended October 2024, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.56 billion. 
  • The J. M. Smucker Company’s ((SJM - Free Report) ) shares jumped 5.7% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $2.76 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.51 per share.

